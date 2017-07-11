 
Apple Watch | 11 Jul 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (3)

Apple Launches Repair Program for First-Generation Apple Watches

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Many owners of the original Apple Watch, including TidBITS editor in chief Tonya Engst, have had trouble with the rear cover’s glue failing. In response, Apple has quietly launched an extended repair program for the first-generation Apple Watch, per internal Apple documents published by Ben Lovejoy at 9to5Mac. Apple will correct this problem for free within three years of the date of purchase.

This repair program covers all makes of the first-generation Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch Hermès, and Apple Watch Edition. It’s uncertain whether Apple will repair your actual device replace it entirely. Apple recommends that users back up their Apple Watches before bringing them in, so be prepared for anything.

There is no troubleshooting process to determine if your Apple Watch is affected, just a visual inspection. For that reason, your best bet to get service is to go directly to an Apple Store, if you have one within a reasonable driving distance. Otherwise, you can contact Apple Support in the United States at 1-800-275-2273 or via online chat.

If you’ve paid Apple to repair this issue, the document recommends contacting AppleCare to see about a refund.

 

Comments about Apple Launches Repair Program for First-Generation Apple Watches

Anonymous  2017-07-11 17:08
I had this problem. The back part of the watch came completely loose and dangling. My Watch at the time was still under its AppleCare contract, so I took it to the local Apple Store. They said they were sending it out for repair, but what I got back was a brand new Watch.
Manjit Bedi  2017-07-11 17:25
I had this happen but with the watch face coming loose; it was just hanging by the flat ribbon connector. Apple replaced the watch for free with a new watch. I was told the battery had expanded causing pressure and the glue came loose as a result.
Lynda  2017-07-12 12:21
I had to have my 1st gen watch repaired last October. It came totally out of the casing, but continued to work. When I got the repair back, I was asked if I had used sun screen or insect repellant. Both of these conditions occurred, as I was in Myanmar at the time it failed. I've been careful about these two items on my repaired/replaced watch (which was done free).
