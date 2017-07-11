Comments about Siri Usage and Engagement Declining

A report by Verto Analytics says that while Siri remains the most popular virtual assistant in the United States, it’s quickly losing ground to Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana. Siri's total user base declined by 15 percent over the past year, and engagement has dropped by half during that same time period. Meanwhile, Alexa has seen a 325 percent surge in monthly users and a doubling of engagement. Microsoft's Cortana has seen a 350 percent increase in monthly users and a tripling of user engagement. Perhaps Apple hopes that a dedicated Siri device like the HomePod will turn the tide.