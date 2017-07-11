A report by Verto Analytics says that while Siri remains the most popular virtual assistant in the United States, it’s quickly losing ground to Amazon's Alexa and Microsoft's Cortana. Siri's total user base declined by 15 percent over the past year, and engagement has dropped by half during that same time period. Meanwhile, Alexa has seen a 325 percent surge in monthly users and a doubling of engagement. Microsoft's Cortana has seen a 350 percent increase in monthly users and a tripling of user engagement. Perhaps Apple hopes that a dedicated Siri device like the HomePod will turn the tide. follow link
Siri Usage and Engagement Declining
And I still don't use Siri at all, or any of the others. I'm behind times. Oh well...
I'd use Siri if there was a text-based silent mode. We'll see what iOS 11 offers on that front.
I'm not convinced at all these virtual assistants are really all that useful. Siri was popular when she was new and heavily advertised. Now Alexa is popular because she's new and Amazon can't advertise her enough. Wouldn't surprise me to see these things gradually become irrelevant once they have become mainstream and the fad wears off. It's one of these nerdy things where it's cool to see it come to life when its brand new, but eventually people notice there's just no real everyday use case that justifies the extra investment or hassle.
No surprises here. I gave up on Siri having a useful answer to anything a long time ago. I don't try any more.