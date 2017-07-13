Flexibits has issued Fantastical 2.4, a big update that adds a number of frequently requested features to the calendar app. You can now view, create, and edit attachments on iCloud and Exchange accounts (attachments can be viewed only on Google accounts), plus set and view travel time for events (which also enables you to select to receive time to leave notifications). The update can also combine identical events that are on multiple calendars, improves invitation support for Google Calendar and Exchange, adds full undo and redo support, adds an option to respond to Exchange invitations without sending a reply, and enables you to customize the number of weeks shown in the month view (see more details on the updates at the Flexibits blog post). It also displays Facebook events from secret groups, and shows new and updated Facebook events more quickly thanks to a push update. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Fantastical 2.4
Comments about Fantastical 2.4
