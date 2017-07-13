Ergonis Software has issued PopChar X 8.1, refining the new features introduced in the recently released version 8.0 (see “PopChar X 8.0,” 16 June 2017) and adding support for the new Unicode 10.0 standard. The character discovery utility brings additional search keywords for emoji characters for easier searching, improves the speed of collecting ligatures (with reduced memory allocation), resolves a crash on Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard related to ligature extraction, fixes a couple of bugs related to searching for characters, and reduces the overall memory footprint. (€29.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update from version 8.0, 5.0 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
PopChar X 8.1
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about PopChar X 8.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.