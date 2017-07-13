Ergonis has released version 8.5 of its keyboard cheat sheet utility KeyCue, speeding up background activities and reducing memory allocation thanks to some internal optimization (which also reduces the overall memory footprint). The update also resolves a compatibility problem with preview versions of macOS 10.13 High Sierra, works around an issue that resulted in missing menu shortcuts for FileMaker Pro 16, and sets things straight with a confusing version alert that appeared when there was a problem with the network connection. (€19.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.3 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
KeyCue 8.5
Comments about KeyCue 8.5
