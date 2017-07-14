Aeon Timeline has released version 2.2.5 of its eponymous visual timeline app, a Mac-only release that addresses a crash that occurred with Move Items to Trash when syncing with Ulysses. (Version 2.2.5 includes the improvements and bug fixes found in version 2.2.4, which is available for Windows.) The update adds an option in Display Settings to show event duration as part of the title, fixes a bug with Ulysses syncing where notes could be duplicated, resolves a problem with reordering columns in Relationship View, fixes a bug that omitted time when exporting to CSV, and disables menu items in the project selection window. ($50 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 49.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Aeon Timeline 2.2.5
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Donald Harris, David Dorvitt, William Patterson, and
Avi Drissman for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Donald Harris, David Dorvitt, William Patterson, and
Avi Drissman for their generous support!
Comments about Aeon Timeline 2.2.5
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.