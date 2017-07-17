TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 17 July 2017

Aeon Timeline 2.2.5 -- Aeon Timeline has released version 2.2.5 of its eponymous visual timeline app, a Mac-only release that addresses a crash that occurred with Move Items to Trash when syncing with Ulysses. (Version 2.2.5 for macOS also includes the improvements and bug fixes found in version 2.2.4 for Windows.) The update adds an option in Display Settings to show event duration as part of the title, fixes a bug with Ulysses syncing where notes could be duplicated, resolves a problem with reordering columns in Relationship View, fixes a bug that omitted time when exporting to CSV, and disables menu items in the project selection window. ($50 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 49.8 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Read/post comments about Aeon Timeline 2.2.5.

KeyCue 8.5 -- Ergonis has released version 8.5 of its keyboard cheat sheet utility KeyCue, speeding up background activities and reducing memory usage thanks to internal optimization. The update also improves compatibility with preview versions of macOS 10.13 High Sierra, works around an issue that resulted in missing menu shortcuts for FileMaker Pro 16, and sets things straight with a confusing version alert that appeared when there was a problem with the network connection. (€19.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 5.3 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Read/post comments about KeyCue 8.5.

PopChar X 8.1 -- Ergonis Software has issued PopChar X 8.1, refining the new features introduced in the recently released version 8.0 (see “PopChar X 8.0,” 16 June 2017) and adding support for the new Unicode 10.0 standard. The character discovery utility adds more search keywords for emoji characters to aid searching, improves the speed of collecting ligatures, resolves a crash when running in Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard related to ligature extraction, fixes a couple of bugs related to searching for characters, and reduces the overall memory footprint. (€29.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update from version 8.0, 5.0 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

Read/post comments about PopChar X 8.1.

Fantastical 2.4 -- Flexibits has issued Fantastical 2.4, a big update that adds a number of frequently requested features to the calendar app. You can now view, create, and edit attachments on iCloud and Exchange accounts (attachments can only be viewed on Google accounts), plus set and view travel time for events (which also enables time-to-leave notifications). The update can also combine identical events on multiple calendars, improves invitation support for Google Calendar and Exchange, adds full Undo and Redo support, adds an option to respond to Exchange invitations without sending a reply, and enables you to customize the number of weeks shown in month view (see more details in this Flexibits blog post). It also displays Facebook events from secret groups and shows new and updated Facebook events more quickly thanks to push updates. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Read/post comments about Fantastical 2.4.