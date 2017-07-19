Apple Releases macOS 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, and tvOS 10.2.2

Apple has released bug fix and security updates for all of its operating systems. The company didn’t list any new features in the release notes. Given the security focus of these updates, we encourage you to update soon, but wait a week or so to make sure that they don’t suffer from unanticipated side effects. As always, back up your data first!

macOS 10.12.6 -- macOS 10.12.6 Sierra is available via Software Update, where it’s an 819 MB download. Alternatively, you can instead download a 1.98 GB combo updater to update from any version of 10.12.

In addition to unspecified bug fixes, 10.12.6 includes the following enterprise-focused changes:

Resolves an issue that prevented making certain SMB connections from the Finder

Fixes an issue that caused Xsan clients to unexpectedly restart when moving a file within a relation point on a Quantum StorNext File System

Improves the stability of the Terminal app

macOS 10.12.6 includes 24 security fixes.

iOS 10.3.3 -- You can install the iOS 10.3.3 update via Settings > General > Software Update or through iTunes. It too features 24 security fixes and ranges in size from 80 MB to 140 MB.

watchOS 3.2.3 -- watchOS 3.2.3 is a 26.1 MB update that you install via the Watch app on your iPhone (in Watch > Settings > General > Software Update). Remember that the Apple Watch must be on its charger, charged to at least 50 percent, and within range of your iPhone, which itself must be on Wi-Fi. Don’t start installing if you’ll want to use the watch again within an hour or so — watchOS updates take surprisingly long to load. watchOS 3.2.3 includes 10 security fixes.

tvOS 10.2.2 -- Finally, Apple released tvOS 10.2.2, which includes 15 security fixes. If your fourth-generation Apple TV isn’t set to update automatically, you can get tvOS 10.2.2 via Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software.