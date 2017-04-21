Join Adam Engst for Support Essentials at MacTech Pro New York

As I suggested in “MacTech Pro 2017 Dates and Locations” (21 April 2017), I will be attending the MacTech Pro event in New York City on 26 July 2017 to network with attendees and chat about the TidBITS Content Network. If you’re an Apple-focused professional in the New York metro area and are looking for a technical seminar to take your consulting or support knowledge to the next level, it’s well worth it. As a TidBITS reader, you can save $200, dropping the price to just $299.

The speakers at MacTech New York include Allen Hancock of Watchman Monitoring, Jack-Daniyel Strong of Strong Solutions, Jeff Gamet of the Mac Observer, Derek Braunschweiger of Call Andy! Macintosh Consulting, James Taylor of BestMacs, Leon Lincoln of VF Corporation, and Ed Marczak of Google.

Sessions in New York, as at all MacTech Pro events, will include:

Creating a Storage Strategy: Integrating Solutions for Cloud, Local, Network with Access, Archive, and Backup in Mind

Deployment Methods: Files, Configurations, and Directory Services

Scripting Python: Solo and Playing with the Other Kids

Group Discussion: Limited Time, Limited Resources. Best Practices to Optimize You

Internet of Things and Home Automation

Security: Don’t Be the Low-Hanging Fruit for a Hacker

macOS Troubleshooting: Console Is Your Friend

The Tools You Should Know

Although I won’t be able to make it to future MacTech events this year, the remaining MacTech Pro events are:

August 9 in Orlando — Session Chair: Tim Hassett

August 30 in Chicago — Session Chair: Ben Greiner

September 27 in San Francisco — Session Chair: TBA

Although each MacTech Pro event normally costs $499, TidBITS readers can register for just $299 and get a free subscription to MacTech Magazine as well. Educational and non-profit pricing is $199. All registrations include lunch.

As with the add-ons at MacTech Conference, if you are interested in the Watchman Monitoring Proactive Support Professional Certification, that course takes place the evening before each MacTech Pro event and costs an additional $249.