Apple has released Safari 10.1.2 for OS X 10.10.5 Yosemite and 10.11.6 El Capitan (macOS 10.12.6 Sierra also includes it; see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, and tvOS 10.2.2,” 19 July 2017). The update is focused solely on patching security vulnerabilities, resolving an issue where maliciously crafted Web content could lead to an infinite number of print dialogs, and addressing several memory corruption issues in WebKit. Safari 10.1.2 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.10+)
