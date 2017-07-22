Apple has released iTunes 12.6.2, which once again includes only unspecified “minor app and performance improvements.” (That was also the case with the previous version; see “iTunes 12.6.1,” 18 May 2017.) If you find anything new or funky with the user interface or behavior, let us know in the comments. (Free, 270 MB via direct download or Software Update, release notes, 10.9.5+)