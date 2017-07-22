Panic has released Transmit 5.0, a major update for the popular file transfer app that comes seven years after the release of version 4.0. Transmit adds the free Panic Sync service for synchronizing files across all your devices and apps, boosts overall speed with improved multithreading, and now connects with 10 new cloud services (including Backblaze B2, Box, Google Drive, DreamObjects, Dropbox, Microsoft Azure, and Rackspace Cloud Files). Other changes include a new Get Info sidebar, batch renaming capabilities, a Places Bar for quickly jumping to favorite folders, and the capability to manage and generate secure keys without leaving Transmit. (For even more on Transmit 5.0, read Glenn Fleishman’s full review at Macworld.) While there is no upgrade pricing (remember, it’s been seven years since the last major update), Panic is offering Transmit 5.0 at $35 (a $10 discount) through 25 July 2017. Transmit is no longer available on the Mac App Store. ($45 new from Panic, free update, 30.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
