Comments about Moneydance 2017.4

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Fixes a bug with Dropbox syncing and improves detection of duplicate downloaded transactions. ($49.99 new, free update, 96.8 MB)