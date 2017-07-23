The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.4, fixing a bug that prevented Dropbox syncing from working properly when the sync folder grew beyond 2000 updates. The personal finance manager also improves detection of duplicate downloaded transactions, restores the “best match” indicator to the downloaded transaction confirmation interface, and fixes a bug in Python scripting. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 96.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Moneydance 2017.4
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Robert McClure, Fritz Mills, Ray Robertson, and Tom
Fortmann for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Robert McClure, Fritz Mills, Ray Robertson, and Tom
Fortmann for their generous support!
Comments about Moneydance 2017.4
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.