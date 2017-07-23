The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.4, fixing a bug that prevented Dropbox syncing from working properly when the sync folder grew beyond 2000 updates. The personal finance manager also improves detection of duplicate downloaded transactions, restores the “best match” indicator to the downloaded transaction confirmation interface, and fixes a bug in Python scripting. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 96.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
I used to be an avid supporter of MD. That all changed last year, when multiyear data files started showing signs of corruption & IK tried justifying that there was no necessity to providing a method for achieving previous transactions & starting a new year, w/ carry over balances. This means the entire file history is exposed to corruption when it is open. Add extended times for data files to the cloud as file size increased, weak reports and inconsistent GUI to the mix & I finally had enough and switched to Banktivity. So far I have never looked back. FYI: Banktivity also has real time chat service for support. IK only provides email.