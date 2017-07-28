Comments about MacPaw Acquires The Unarchiver

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Ukrainian developer MacPaw, which operates the Setapp app subscription service, has acquired the Unarchiver family of decompression apps and will keep them free for all users. Unarchiver creator Dag Ågren said that after ten years of work on the apps, he had less time to maintain them properly, and he expressed confidence that MacPaw would keep Unarchiver going for a long time. MacPaw said it would “support the Unarchiver, keep it up-to-date, localize into popular languages, and make design improvements.”