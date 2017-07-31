PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9.1

Smile has issued version 9.1 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, enhancing the PDF editing apps that received a major bump to version 9 earlier this year (see “PDFpen 9 Improves Markup, Tables of Contents, and More,” 13 April 2017). These releases now enable you to add and remove Bookmarks, which will appear at the top of the Table of Contents (Michael Cohen, author of the free “Take Control of PDFpen 9,” provides more details on this addition at the Take Control Blog). The apps also now open previously opened documents at the same size and position, and resolve potential memory leaks. Upgrades from version 8 of either app cost $30, and the upgrade price from PDFpen to PDFpenPro is $50. Those who purchased version 8 on or after 1 January 2017 can upgrade for free. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 70.7/115 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
