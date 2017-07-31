C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8, adding compatibility with the public beta of macOS 10.13 High Sierra and using the cloning feature in the APFS file system to reduce the amount of used disk space and speed up file importing on APFS-formatted drives (see “Tripping to macOS 10.13 High Sierra,” 5 June 2017). The document organization and archiving app also adds a new Quick Look command (View > Message > Use Quick Look) to display images attached to email messages, adds the Always Search All Records option to the search field menu, improves the speed of importing Apple Mail messages, and updates the Quoted Text Colors presets to match Apple Mail’s new colors. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.7 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
