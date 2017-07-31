Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.4.3 with support for import and export of the HEIF file format coming in iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra later this year (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). The graphic conversion and editing utility also adds an option to limit the number of parallel thumbnails created in the browser (helpful with larger files and slower disk storage devices), brings a subfolder option to the Multicrop feature, adds a Convert & Modify submenu, and adds labels and ratings to filter items in the browser. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 135 MB, release notes, 10.8+)
