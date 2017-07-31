TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 31 July 2017

GraphicConverter 10.4.3 -- Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.4.3 with support for import and export of the HEIF file format coming in iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra later this year (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). The graphic conversion and editing utility also adds an option to limit the number of parallel thumbnails created in the browser (helpful with larger files and slower disk storage devices), brings a subfolder option to the Multicrop feature, adds a Convert & Modify submenu, and adds labels and ratings to filter items in the browser. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 135 MB, release notes, 10.8+)

EagleFiler 1.8 -- C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.8, adding compatibility with the public beta of macOS 10.13 High Sierra and using the cloning feature in the APFS file system to reduce the amount of used disk space and speed up file importing on APFS-formatted drives (see “Tripping to macOS 10.13 High Sierra,” 5 June 2017). The document organization and archiving app also adds a new Quick Look command (View > Message > Use Quick Look) to display images attached to email messages, adds the Always Search All Records option to the search field menu, improves the speed of importing Apple Mail messages, and updates the Quoted Text Colors presets to match Apple Mail’s new colors. ($40 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or from the Mac App Store, free update, 20.7 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9.1 -- Smile has issued version 9.1 of PDFpen and PDFpenPro, enhancing the PDF editing apps that received a major bump to version 9 earlier this year (see “PDFpen 9 Improves Markup, Tables of Contents, and More,” 13 April 2017). These releases now enable you to add and remove Bookmarks, which will appear at the top of the Table of Contents (Michael Cohen, author of the free “Take Control of PDFpen 9,” provides more details on this addition at the Take Control Blog). The apps also now open previously opened documents at the same size and position, and resolve potential memory leaks. Upgrades from version 8 of either app cost $30, and the upgrade price from PDFpen to PDFpenPro is $50. Those who purchased version 8 on or after 1 January 2017 can upgrade for free. ($74.95/$124.95 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 70.7/115 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

