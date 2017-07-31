 
Apple Removes VPN Apps from Chinese App Store

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Under pressure from the Chinese government, Apple has removed some virtual private network (VPN) apps from the App Store in China. Chinese users use VPNs to tunnel through the so-called “Great Firewall” that censors Internet traffic there. Apple says that the Chinese government now requires a license for all VPN software, so it had no choice but to comply with the law. Apple is in an awkward position in China because it’s torn between wanting to support user privacy and needing government approval to sell to the lucrative Chinese market.favicon follow link

 

Anonymous  2017-07-31 18:49
The New Cold War!
Dennis B. Swaney  2017-07-31 19:02
Gutless Tim Cook caved to Red China. By next week he will most likely do the same to the new Soviet Russia.
Anonymous  2017-07-31 22:15
I agree Let take all the apps off the store for them not to use!
