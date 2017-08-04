Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.2, offering “extremely” preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.4 with improved logging and fixes for crashes experienced on High Sierra. The wireless audio broadcasting app also makes visual and reliability improvements to the Extras installer window. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Comments about Airfoil 5.6.2
