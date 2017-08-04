Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.3.2 with added support for 32-bit AIFF and WAV files (as well as 24-bit and 32-bit CAFF files). The audio editor also ensures audio is heard more quickly when using unspecified problematic USB audio devices, improves high-efficiency AAC (HE-AAC) modes, fixes a number of bugs, and offers “extremely” preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Fission 2.32 now requires 10.10 Mavericks or higher, although older versions for 10.8 Mountain Lion and earlier remain available on Rogue Amoeba’s Legacy Software page. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, also available from Mac App Store, free update, 10.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Fission 2.3.2
Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
Comments about Fission 2.3.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.