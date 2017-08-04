OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.1.1

The Omni Group released version 5.1 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding localizations for 10 languages (including German, Spanish, French, Dutch, and Italian) and fixes numerous bugs related to filters, pasting, and more. Both editions of the outlining and information organization app change the process for converting an oo3 file to an ooutline file (automatically moving the oo3 file to the Trash), updates Essentials templates to include defined values for Heading 4-6, ensures the Column Inspectors always remains visible, improves the performance of HTML exporters (which are also used for Quick Look), and ensures that copying and pasting rows between OmniOutliner documents retains the Status value (even if hidden).

Shortly after the release of version 5.1, The Omni Group issued version 5.1.1 to fix an issue preventing OmniOutliner from opening under OS X 10.11 El Capitan. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 37.1 MB, release notes, 10.11+)