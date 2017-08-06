Telestream has released ScreenFlow 7.0, a major update to the popular screencast recording and video editing app that adds a number of new features that boost options for creativity and reduce some repetitive tasks. The update improves editing and exporting performance for MP4 files, adds a Global Library for storing frequently used files and assets, brings support for the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, adds support for higher timeline frame rates (enabling you to toggle between 30 or 60 fps modes), adds support for exporting files directly to Imgur and Box.com, and adds text animation effects.

ScreenFlow 7.0 also turns off the macOS AutoSave feature as it conflicted with ScreenFlow’s own document recovery system, corrupting files that were saved to remote locations such as network drives or cloud-based storage. Screenflow is priced at $129 (a $30 increase over the previous version), and upgrades are priced at $39 for those who previously purchased versions 4, 5, or 6. A free trial is available, though you’re required to provided your email address in exchange for a download link. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or from the Mac App Store, $39 upgrade, 48.9 MB, release notes, 10.11+)