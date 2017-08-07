TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 7 August 2017

ScreenFlow 7.0 -- Telestream has released ScreenFlow 7.0, a major update to the popular screencast recording and video editing app that adds new features that boost options for creativity and reduce repetitive tasks. The update improves editing and exporting performance for MP4 files, adds a Global Library for storing frequently used files and assets, brings support for the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, supports higher timeline frame rates (enabling you to toggle between 30 or 60 fps modes), gains the capability to export files directly to Imgur and Box, and adds text animation effects. ScreenFlow 7.0 also turns off the macOS AutoSave feature because it conflicted with ScreenFlow’s own document recovery system, corrupting files that were saved to remote locations such as network drives or cloud-based storage.

ScreenFlow costs $129 (a $30 increase over the previous version), and upgrades are priced at $39 for those who previously purchased versions 4, 5, or 6. A free trial is available, though you’re required to provide your email address in exchange for a download link. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or from the Mac App Store, $39 upgrade, 48.9 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.1.1 -- The Omni Group released version 5.1 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding localizations for 10 languages (including German, Spanish, French, Dutch, and Italian) and fixing numerous bugs related to filters, pasting, and more. Both editions of the outlining and information organization app change the process for converting a .oo3 file to a .ooutline file (automatically moving the .oo3 file to the Trash), update Essentials templates to include defined values for Heading 4-6, ensure that Column Inspectors always remain visible, improve the performance of HTML exporters (which are also used for Quick Look), and ensure that copying and pasting rows between OmniOutliner documents retains the Status value.

Shortly after the release of version 5.1, The Omni Group issued version 5.1.1 to fix a bug that prevented OmniOutliner from opening under OS X 10.11 El Capitan. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 37.1 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

Fission 2.3.2 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.3.2 with added support for 32-bit AIFF and WAV files (as well as 24-bit and 32-bit CAFF files). The audio editor also ensures audio is heard more quickly when using unspecified problematic USB audio devices, improves high-efficiency AAC (HE-AAC) modes, fixes a number of bugs, and offers “extremely” preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Fission 2.32 now requires 10.10 Mavericks or higher, although older versions for 10.8 Mountain Lion and earlier remain available on Rogue Amoeba’s Legacy Software page. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, also available from Mac App Store, free update, 10.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Airfoil 5.6.2 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.2, offering “extremely” preliminary compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and updating the Instant On component to version 8.4.4 with improved logging and fixes for crashes experienced in High Sierra. The wireless audio broadcasting app also makes visual and reliability improvements to the Extras installer window. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

