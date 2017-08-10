 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
iPhone iPad iPod | 10 Aug 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

T-Mobile Offers Discounted Cellular Plans to Those Aged 55 and Up

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

The ever-aggressive T-Mobile is at it again, this time targeting potential customers aged 55 and over with T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+. (For more on T-Mobile ONE, see “T-Mobile and Sprint Announce Unlimited Data (for Higher Prices),” 19 August 2016 and “T-Mobile Tweaks T-Mobile ONE,” 31 August 2016).

The summary is this: T-Mobile customers who are 55 or older can now get one line of T-Mobile ONE for $50 per month, taxes and fees included, and add a second line for $10 per month — that’s with $5-per-line Autopay discount. T-Mobile ONE includes unlimited talk, text, and 4G LTE data, though data throughput may be throttled if you exceed 26 GB of usage in one month.

The usual price for T-Mobile ONE is $70 for one line and $100 for two lines, so this is a significant discount: 28.6 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

In its press release, T-Mobile explains the business logic:

With today’s announcement, T-Mobile is taking the fight to one of the carriers’ last strongholds. Among Americans age 55+, Verizon and AT&T collectively control nearly 81 percent of the postpaid wireless market. In contrast, just 8 percent of this group are with T-Mobile, compared to the Un-carrier’s 18 percent of all U.S. wireless customers. That’s a LOT of people getting taken advantage of by the Duopoly — and a lot of people who can benefit from the Un-carrier.

T-Mobile also offers some interesting data about Baby Boomers and smartphones:

Right now, there are more than 93 million Americans in the U.S. over age 55, and the vast majority (74 percent) of them have a smartphone. And that number keeps growing. In addition, Boomers spend an average of 149 minutes a day on their smartphones — about as much as smartphone-obsessed Millennials at 171 minutes per day. In fact, the majority of those 55+ say a smartphone is the #1 way they connect with family and friends.

If you’re old enough and live in an area where T-Mobile’s coverage is sufficient, this is a tough deal to beat. New customers can sign up by visiting a T-Mobile store — be sure to bring ID. Existing customers can visit a store, call 1-800-TMOBILE, or log in at t-mobile.com.

 

Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
 

Comments about T-Mobile Offers Discounted Cellular Plans to Those Aged 55 and Up

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
Lewis  2017-08-10 14:17
This deal is limited to ONLY two lines. So think of it as 2 lines for $60.
Reply
John Cooper  2017-08-10 14:28
This is probably the best deal for people who use iPhones and spend almost all of their time in an urban area well served by T-Mobile. (In the Pacific Northwest, I've found that T-Mobile has very poor coverage outside the city and off the freeway.) My wife and I use Pixel phones with the Google Fi service and pay an average of $53 a month for two lines, while getting excellent coverage in rural areas and no special charges while traveling abroad.
Reply
 