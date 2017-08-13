IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.1.2 with fixes for a smattering of bugs. The personal finance app ensures that QIF transfers with classes import to the correct category and tag fields, fixes an issue where the expected amount on the envelope budget screen could be inaccurate, resolves a bug that could lose the Unreconciled view when navigating away from the view and back, and ensures the app rating prompt is cleared from the status window. ($64.99 new from IGG Software and the Mac App Store, $29.99 upgrade from version 5, free update, 19.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Banktivity 6.1.2
TextExpander: Communicate smarter. Accuracy and consistency
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
Comments about Banktivity 6.1.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.