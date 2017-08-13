IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.1.2 with fixes for a smattering of bugs. The personal finance app ensures that QIF transfers with classes import to the correct category and tag fields, fixes an issue where the expected amount on the envelope budget screen could be inaccurate, resolves a bug that could lose the Unreconciled view when navigating away from the view and back, and ensures the app rating prompt is cleared from the status window. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, $29.99 upgrade from version 5, free update from version 6, 19.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)
Banktivity 6.1.2
Comments about Banktivity 6.1.2
Version 6 is an amazing upgrade. So often developers pump out what they call an "upgrade" when it is really just another update to the current version. In this case, Ver. 6 IS a true upgrade.
There are huge improvements in data entry. Reports are vastly improved along with a very robust ability to quickly and easily dig way down into the dat? And, we finally we have a universal search tool.
I feel IGG did an outstanding job with this upgrade.
