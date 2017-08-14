 
Inside TidBITS | 14 Aug 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

Cornell Parents/TidBITS Meetup with Adam & Tonya

by Adam C. Engst Send Email to Author

Our son Tristan will be attending Cornell University this fall, and since we mentioned that fact in TidBITS, we’ve gotten a handful of messages from readers whose children are also going to Cornell. If you’ll be in Ithaca this weekend, send me email at ace@tidbits.com with your iMessage-capable phone number or email address. We’ll see if we can meet at a Cornell reception or arrange a dinner on Friday or Saturday night.

 

Comments about Cornell Parents/TidBITS Meetup with Adam & Tonya

Hector I Macedo  2017-08-14 20:01
Adam, congratulations to Tonya and you for this, all parents love to see their kids follow their steps.
Reply
 