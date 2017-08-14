TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 14 August 2017

Banktivity 6.1.2 -- IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.1.2 with fixes for a smattering of bugs. The personal finance app ensures that QIF transfers with classes import to the correct category and tag fields, fixes an issue where the expected amount on the envelope budget screen could be inaccurate, resolves a bug that could lose the Unreconciled view when navigating away from the view and back, and ensures the app rating prompt is cleared from the status window. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, $29.99 upgrade from version 5, free update from version 6, 19.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

