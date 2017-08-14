 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Email | 14 Aug 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article

TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 14 August 2017

by TidBITS Staff Send Email to Author

Banktivity 6.1.2 -- IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.1.2 with fixes for a smattering of bugs. The personal finance app ensures that QIF transfers with classes import to the correct category and tag fields, fixes an issue where the expected amount on the envelope budget screen could be inaccurate, resolves a bug that could lose the Unreconciled view when navigating away from the view and back, and ensures the app rating prompt is cleared from the status window. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, $29.99 upgrade from version 5, free update from version 6, 19.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)

Read/post comments about Banktivity 6.1.2.

 

Try productivity tools from Smile that will make your job easier!
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
 
 