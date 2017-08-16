Home automation can be great, but it’s not without downsides, as owners of the LockState RemoteLock 6i have discovered. An errant software update rendered the remote control aspects of their locks inoperable, although the locks can still be unlocked with a key. Airbnb hosts are particularly affected because RemoteLock locks can be integrated directly with Airbnb to manage and monitor Airbnb properties remotely. The worst part? To fix the problem, users must ship their locks to LockState to replace the firmware, which takes 5 to 7 days, or LockState can send a replacement lock, which will take 14 to 18 days. Either way, owners of these locks must physically remove them to address this digital problem. follow link
Botched Firmware Update Bricks Smart Locks
Comments about Botched Firmware Update Bricks Smart Locks
There are almost 600 comments so far on the original article at ARStechnica. Besides what this says about the competence of LockState's engineers, it raises serious issues about home automation in general. Back in the day when home automation was science fiction it was often portrayed as a kind of Frankenstein monster. Now that home automation is more or less a reality, perhaps that premise is worth another look. Echo anyone?
My sister had a "smart" thermostat in her new home. After it failed for the second time, she replaced it with an old fashioned mechanical thermostat. You know, the kind that last for decades.
