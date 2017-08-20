Microsoft has issued version 15.37 of its Office 2016 application suite, adding the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) feature to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. When you click a Web link in these apps, the ATP safe links service inspects it to see if it’s malicious and then either allows access to the link or redirects you to a warning page instead of the original target URL. (This is much like the Google Safe Browsing technology that Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Opera all use to check pages for potential threats.) Word also adds the new Researcher feature (find it on the Reference tab), which helps you find topics and incorporate reliable sources and content for research papers. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Microsoft Office 2016 15.37
