Microsoft has issued version 15.37 of its Office 2016 application suite, adding the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) feature to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. When you click a link in these apps, the ATP safe links service inspects it to see if it’s malicious, and then either allows access to the link or redirects you to warning page instead of the original target URL. Word also adds the new Researcher feature (available on the Reference tab), which helps you find topics and incorporate reliable sources and content for research papers. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)
Microsoft Office 2016 15.37
Comments about Microsoft Office 2016 15.37
