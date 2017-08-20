Sonny Software has issued Bookends 12.8.3, updating the reference management tool to work with the upcoming release of Mellel 4. The release also displays a warning if you try to batch-import too many PDFs from the JSTOR digital library (to prevent you from seeming like a Web robot), improves URL detection in references retrieved from Google Scholar, fixes a bug in Autofill From Internet that could result in an SQL error, resolves an issue that could cause an extra square annotation to be added to a PDF when adding a note, and fixes a bug that prevented you from retrieving file names in the attachments field via Apple events. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.4 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
