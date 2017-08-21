CleanMyMac 3.8.6

Do not drag the application to the Trash.



To remove CleanMyMac 3 itself, use its Uninstaller module, followed by these additional steps:



* Remove the file ~/Library/LaunchAgents/com.macpaw.CleanMyMac3.Scheduler.plist

* To navigate to that file, copy and paste the following line into the Finder's Go menu > Go To Folder...

~/Library/LaunchAgents/

* Locate the following file and drag it to the Trash:

com.macpaw.CleanMyMac3.Scheduler.plist

* Then, open  (Apple menu) > System Preferences > Users & Groups > Login Items.

* Select the item CleanMyMac3 Menu

* Click the [—] (minus) button.

* Restart your Mac.



Beware that reinstalling OS X alone will have no effect on either removing CleanMyMac or reversing the damage it is capable of inflicting upon a system. To recover from the effects of having used it to modify OS X, the additional software you require and the essential files you may need follow the applicable recovery procedure below:



* If you have a backup that you created prior to using CleanMyMac, now is the time to use it. For Time Machine, boot OS X Recovery, and at the Mac OS X Utilities screen, choose Restore from Time Machine Backup. Choose a date preceding the installation of CleanMyMac.

* If you do not have a backup that predates the use of CleanMyMac, create one now. To do that read Mac Basics: Time Machine backs up your Mac.

* The recovery procedure will require that you erase the Mac using OS X Recovery, and then create a new user whose contents will be empty. You will then be able to use Setup Assistant to migrate your essential documents including photos, music, work products and other essential files.

* When doing so, select only your previous User account and do not select "Applications", "Computer and Network Settings" or "Other files and folders". De-select those choices.

* Subsequent to using Setup Assistant, you will need to reinstall the essential software you may require, once again remembering to install software only from their original sources, and omitting all non-essential software.

* "Non-essential software" is a broad category that includes but is not limited to third party "cleaning", "maintenance", and "anti-virus" products.



