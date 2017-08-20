Comments about Mactracker 7.6.6

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Adds detailed information about all recent hardware and operating system releases, including the refreshed iMac and MacBook Pro. (Free, 91.8 MB)