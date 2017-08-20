Ian Page has released Mactracker 7.6.6 with detailed information about major Apple hardware updates from the past couple of months, including the iMac and all MacBook flavors (see”Apple Beefs Up iMac and MacBook Lines, Teases the iMac Pro,” 6 June 2017), as well as the iPad Pro (see “Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Aims for the Sweet Spot,” 10 August 2017). It also covers the most recent updates to Apple operating systems (see “Apple Releases macOS 10.12.6, iOS 10.3.3, watchOS 3.2.3, and tvOS 10.2.2,” 19 July 2017). (Free from the Mactracker Web site or the Mac App Store, 91.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
