Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.4.1, which prevents incompatible workflows (those that contain an older version of a third-party Alfred Workflow library) from loading in macOS 10.12.4 Sierra and later. The keyboard-driven launcher also updates the JSON output script format with new features, updates the snippet database cache correctly when snippet triggers are duplicated, enables the Snippet Trigger feature to be connected to input objects, and fixes the Screen Saver system command in 10.13 High Sierra. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.7 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Alfred 3.4.1
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to GARY WALLS, John Willis, John Burt, and Ronda Brown
for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to GARY WALLS, John Willis, John Burt, and Ronda Brown
for their generous support!
Comments about Alfred 3.4.1
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.