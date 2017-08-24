Uncomplex has released Mailplane 3.7 with its own version of the Quote Selected Text feature (retired by Gmail Labs earlier this year), which Adam Engst suggested to Uncomplex and subsequently helped to tweak. To use the feature, select text and then press Command-R to Reply or Command-Option-R to Reply All. The Gmail-specific email client also adds a Bookmarks feature (a replacement for the retired Quick Links) for saving frequent searches or links to individual messages, and adds support for the public beta of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. ($24.95 new, free update, 63.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
