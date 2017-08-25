AgileBits has issued 1Password 6.8.1, a maintenance release for the password management utility with improvements to Native Messaging support for Chrome and Firefox and removal of a dialog that now enables accounts created prior to 3 December 2015 to use the New Vault functionality in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The update also fixes a bug that caused the main window to have a stale Touch ID state, resolves several issues with Quick Look (including one that prevented Quick Look from working correctly for Documents in High Sierra), addresses a problem that prevented Watchtower from being turned off, and resolves a crash that could cause the Mac App Store version to crash on launch. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
1Password 6.8.1
Comments about 1Password 6.8.1
