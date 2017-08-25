Comments about SpamSieve 2.9.29

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Adds support for macOS 10.13 HIgh Sierra and improves filtering in Microsoft Outlook 2016. ($30 new, free update, 13.7 MB)