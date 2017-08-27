Celebrating its 15th year of creating bootable backups, Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0 (CCC) with support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and the APFS file system (see “Tripping to macOS 10.13 High Sierra,” 5 June 2017). According to this blog post, CCC 5.0 is able to create bootable system backups from APFS to APFS, HFS to APFS, and APFS to HFS (as well as HFS to HFS), while also supporting APFS encryption for both source and destination and for remote Mac source and destination volumes.

Updating the user interface with task groups that have both organizational and runtime behaviors, CCC 5.0 also improves its SafetyNet pruning settings to automatically adapt to the amount of data your tasks need to copy, provides guided restore tips when booting your Mac from a CCC backup, and brings new scheduling options (including hourly runtime limits). The release also enables sorting of tasks by name, exit status, last run date, and next run date, provides easier access to mounting and unmounting volumes (or revealing in the Finder), and adds a trend chart to the Task History window.





Priced at $39.99, you can upgrade to version 5.0 from CCC 4 for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available, and it now requires a minimum of OS X 10.10 Yosemite (CCC 4.1.18 is still available for download for those running 10.8 Mountain Lion or 10.9 Mavericks). ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, 12.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)