RedleX has released Mellel 4.0, a major update with 95 new features and enhancements for the word processor designed for long documents. The release introduces the new Quick Index feature, which shortens the index creation process by 50 percent thanks to a more efficient search of headings and bold-faced text that enables the index to be built dynamically as you work. It also adds a new Story feature that lets you add story points to a manuscript and use them to navigate through the document to attach characters and locations.

Mellel 4.0 also improves its outline capabilities by adding inline editing of outline items, wrapped titles, and an option to filter outline items by name, comment, tag, and marker. Other changes include an updated user interface, a fresh set of factory templates, improved management of document window sizing, revamped document creation flow, and improved bookmarks with tags, comments, and markers.

RedleX has increased Mellel 4.0’s price from $39 to $59, with a $29 upgrade from previous versions. You can download a 30-day free trial from the RedleX Web site. Version 4.0 of Mellel for iOS is also now available with full compatibility with Mellel 4.0 for Mac. ($59 new from RedleX and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, 85 MB, release notes, 10.6+)