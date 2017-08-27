 
Mellel 4.0

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

RedleX has released Mellel 4.0, a major update to the word processor designed for long document writing that's packed with 95 new features and enhancements. The release introduces the new Quick Index feature, which shortens the index creation process by 50 percent thanks to a more efficient search of headings and bold-face text that enables the index to be built as you work dynamically. It also brings the new Story feature, enabling you to add story points to a manuscript and use them to navigate through the document to attach characters and locations.

In addition to an updated user interface design, Mellel 4.0 also improves its outline capabilities by adding inline editing of outline items, wrapped titles, and an option to filter outline items by name, comment, tag, and marker. Other changes include a fresh set of factory templates, improved management of document window sizing, revamped document creation flow with simpler options for selecting a default template in Preferences, and improved bookmarks with added tags, comments, and markers (plus editing via popover).

Mellel 4.0 is now priced at $59 (up from $39) with a $29 upgrade from previous versions, and you can download a 30-day free trial from the RedleX Web site. Version 4.0 of Mellel for iOS is also now available with full compatibility with Mellel 4.0 for Mac. ($59 new from RedleX and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, 85 MB, release notes, 10.6+)

 

