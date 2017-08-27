DEVONthink/DEVONnote 2.9.15

DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of DEVONthink (Personal, Pro, and Pro Office) and DEVONnote to version 2.9.15 with a revised PDF sidebar for DevonThink that deals with some long-standing issues with OS X 10.11 El Capitan and later, making it more reliable and improving clipboard, drag-and-drop, and keyboard navigation support. All four apps add a new URL command for creating groups (x-devonthink://createGroup), improve compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra, enhance memory management and handling of background tasks, and fix an issue where importing previously exported folders into the Tags group could create duplicate tags.

All three editions of DevonThink resolve links in internal HTML or Markdown files to match DEVONthink To Go and other compatible apps (such as MathJax), brings extended drag-and-drop support for Tinderbox, presents existing sync stores for easier selection in the Sync Store Name field, fixes a bug that caused an edited HTML page to change its URL to the path of the page, resolves an issue where scanning from network scanners timed out, and addresses an issue in High Sierra where it was no longer possible to scroll images with the mouse wheel. DEVONthink Pro Office improves support of the Apple Mail plug-in and email archiving on High Sierra and improves the Import, OCR & Delete folder action script.

DEVONtechnologies offers a 25 percent educational discount throughout the year, but it's bumping that discount to 40 percent for students and teachers through 15 September 2017 (requires valid student or faculty ID). (All updates are free. DEVONthink Pro Office, $149.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Professional, $79.95 new, release notes; DEVONthink Personal, $49.95 new, release notes; DEVONnote, $24.95 new, release notes; 25 percent discount for TidBITS members on all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONnote. 10.9+)