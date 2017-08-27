DEVONtechnologies has updated all three editions of its DEVONagent research software (Lite, Express, and Pro) to version 3.9.8 with improved overall performance and reliability for all three apps. The Express and Pro editions receive improved compatibility with Google Chrome bookmarks and enhanced handling of background processes. DEVONagent Pro enhances the Search mode for automatically searching sites. (All updates are free. DEVONagent Lite, free, release notes; DEVONagent Express, $4.95 new, release notes; DEVONagent Pro, $49.95 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, release notes. 10.7.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
DEVONagent 3.9.8
Jamf Now is a cloud-based Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution
for all the iPads, iPhones, and Macs in your workplace.
Enforce passcodes, manage Wi-Fi, secure company data, and more.
No IT required! Get started for free today at <http://jamf.com/tb>!
for all the iPads, iPhones, and Macs in your workplace.
Enforce passcodes, manage Wi-Fi, secure company data, and more.
No IT required! Get started for free today at <http://jamf.com/tb>!
Comments about DEVONagent 3.9.8
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.