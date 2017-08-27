Comments about DEVONagent 3.9.8

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Improved compatibility with Google Chrome bookmarks for the Express and Pro editions. (Free/$4.95/$49.95, free updates)