Apple’s New Iowa Data Center Will Run Entirely on Renewable Energy

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Apple is building a $1.3 billion, 400,000 square foot data center in Waukee, Iowa that will be powered completely by renewable energy from day one. The new data center will create over 550 construction and operations jobs, and Apple will contribute up to $100 million to a community development fund for the area around Waukee. Apple didn’t say how many of those jobs would continue after construction finishes.favicon follow link

 

Anonymous  An apple icon for a TidBITS Angel 2017-08-29 17:04
So how exactly are they going to generate that kind of juice? A solar farm 10 times the size of the building? Wind turbines across a similar area? Are there other renewables at play? Enquiring minds want to know!!!
