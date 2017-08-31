 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Macs & macOS | 31 Aug 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (2)

Dropbox Dropping Support for Older Operating Systems

by Michael E. Cohen Send Email to Author

Dropbox has begun notifying users of its service to inform them that as of 16 January 2018 it will automatically sign out any computers running certain older operating systems. The Mac systems include those running OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard through 10.8 Mountain Lion; Windows Vista systems will also lose desktop support on that date. Not that it matters much, but you won’t be able to download or install the Dropbox desktop app on those systems after 3 November 2017.

Although the vast majority of Mac users have updated their Macs to more-recent versions of OS X and macOS, some continue to run older versions. Many tend to be folk who, like me, have kept a Snow Leopard system operating in order to run PowerPC-based applications; Snow Leopard was the last Mac OS that supported Rosetta, the PowerPC emulator that enabled Intel-based Macs to run such apps (see “Rosetta and Lion: Get Over It?,” 23 May 2011).

This is not to say that such older systems will be completely cut off from accessing Dropbox files. Dropbox says that older systems running a “supported browser” should still be able to access files through the Dropbox Web site. We’ll see how long Web browsers compatible with those older operating systems remain “supported.” Dropbox provides more information about the end of desktop support for older systems in its help center.

There are undoubtedly many reasons, in addition to the Snow Leopard example I mentioned above, for users to stick with older versions of Mac operating systems — the old saw that “the way to recognize pioneers is from the arrows in their backs” comes to mind. Nonetheless, computer operating systems, like everything under the sun (and the sun itself), have finite lifetimes, and laggards now suffer the same fate as pioneers.

Adam Engst told us “Why You Should Upgrade (On Your Own Terms)” (4 September 2015), and his advice about upgrading still holds true: “wait if you want, but don’t wait too long.” Dropbox’s latest news illustrates why you don’t want to wait too long.

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Ron Gillmore, Daniel Riley, James Manseau, and L.
Faye Russell for their generous support!
 

Comments about Dropbox Dropping Support for Older Operating Systems

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
David   2017-09-01 10:14
This is a problem with “the cloud”. When apps depend upon “the cloud”, apps can stop working entirely. This is very different then the old days where obsolete equipment and operating systems may no longer get updates, but at least the obsolete apps on them continue to work.

We’re getting to the point where you can no longer keep old equipment even if it works good enough for you. You must keep it up to date.

Several sites for the ten year anniversary of the iPhone were going to use the original iPhone for a day or so to report what the original iPhone was like. However, AT&T no longer supports the EDGE protocol. The original iPhone no longer works.
Reply
Simon  2017-09-01 11:49
I think you make a highly relevant observation.

It almost seems to me as if it might be time to experiment with simply refusing to update if you have a workflow that works for you. Why should you throw away working hardware or risk updating to a newer version of something if all it ends up doing is cost you time, money, and the risk of breaking your workflow while adding lots of never asked for fluff?

Sure people will be quick to point out the lack of new features. To that I say so what. Most of the new "features" coming out are gimmicks (Dropbox is a great example, the MBP TouchBar is another) that add clutter and complexity at best, instability and unreliability at worst. Others might point out the lack of security updates. But at this point I'd be willing to take that bet. Why should I be forced to keep up this senseless feature inflation just so I can remain safe? As a private citizen I'm not a prime target. I can surf, email, and use my apps carefully. That might just work.
Reply
 