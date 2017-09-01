Global Delight has introduced Boom 3D 1.1, which can now reduce bass for those using 3D sound on bass booster headphones via a Bass Control slider option. The 3D virtual surround audio utility can also import any preset from Boom 2, adds multiple tracks to a Boom playlist, and adds shuffle and repeat options to the Boom Player. The Boom Remote iOS app has also been updated to be fully compatible with Boom 3D. In addition to controlling volume (both Mac system and Boom 3D-boosted volume levels) and selected equalizer presets, the app adds wireless playback control of selected Mac apps (including iTunes, Spotify, QuickTime, and VLC, as well as the Boom Player). (Playback control from iOS devices requires version 1.1 of Boom 3D.)

Priced at $16.99, those with existing licenses for Boom 2 and Global Delight’s Capto screen capture utility can upgrade at a 60 percent discount through the Global Delight storefront. If you purchased Boom 2 via the Mac App Store, you can contact Global Delight support with your purchase receipt to receive the upgrade discount. ($16.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, $6.80 upgrade, 26.6 MB, 10.10.3+)