Smile has released TextExpander 6.2.2, which paves the way for compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The text-expansion utility also adds a new “expand string” scripting command for automating the expansion of text strings (learn more from this Smile blog post), improves spacing for group prefix and group prefix override functions (see more about per-group snippet prefixes at this Smile blog post), resolves excess conflicting snippet groups, and addresses a potential data loss when the server is slow to respond. TextExpander 6 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, and Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
