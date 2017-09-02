BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.1, fixing Google Login errors and Exchange 2016 autodiscovery issues for both apps. The BusyCal calendar app also fixes a crash when pasting a URL then clicking on it, and resolves a bug with the Go to Date sheet that ignores years less than 1000. BusyContacts fixes a crash in the auto-linker when creating a new card, and now pauses the auto-linker when duplicating or editing a card. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
