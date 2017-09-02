 
BusyCal 3.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.1, fixing Google Login errors and Exchange 2016 autodiscovery issues for both apps. The BusyCal calendar app also fixes a crash when pasting a URL then clicking on it, and resolves a bug with the Go to Date sheet that ignores years less than 1000. BusyContacts fixes a crash in the auto-linker when creating a new card, and now pauses the auto-linker when duplicating or editing a card. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

 

